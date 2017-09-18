Scoot's Place, Griz Team Barbershop - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Scoot's Place, Griz Team Barbershop

Monday, September 18 2017

Former Griz WR Caleb Lyons had to retire last year after suffering a head injury. He's now a student coach but he's also become the team barber. Watch him give Shaun Rainey a haircut on live TV and find out why all the players go to "Scoot's Place" to get a fresh cut. 

