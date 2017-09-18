Seeley Lake businesses suffer financially from the relentless wildfire season

As the temperatures cool and the rain starts to fall, people in the Seeley Lake area are breathing sighs of relief.

But, while the smoke and evacuations from the rice ridge fire may be lifting, the economic damage of a short tourist season is shaking the community to the core.

Wildfire season has had severe impacts on local businesses in Seeley Lake.

Some of these include outdoor adventure gear places such as Rocky Mountain Adventure Gear and others include restaurants, such as The Ice Cream Place.

"Financially we have taken a hit," said Kurtis Friede, owner of Kurt's Polaris

Kurt’s Polaris does sales and service work on boats, jet skis, and ATVs.

Friede said that from July on his business was impacted because they rely heavily on tourists and residents who come to recreate during the summer.

"It is slow. We depend on pooling up a lot of cash this time of year to make it through fall and into the winter. And there's just nothing there," said Kurtis Friede.

Friede said that this is by far the worst season that they have had because the lake was closed almost all summer.

Many popular food spots were also impacted.

Laurel Daniels, the owner of The Ice Cream Place, said that she took a twenty-percent hit in August but she said that the firefighters made an effort to support local businesses.

"Some of the fire guys helped. Because they work 8 am until 8 pm. After 8 we would get quite a few and some would try and sneak in for lunch," said Laurel Daniels.

She said that because school is now back in session in Seeley Lake and the air quality is much better that her business will hopefully get back to normal soon.

Business owners are definitely looking forward to this winter season and are hoping to make up for all the business lost this summer.