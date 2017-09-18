High school in Dillon evacuated after loaded guns found - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

High school in Dillon evacuated after loaded guns found

DILLON -

Two students are in custody on Monday for allegedly bringing loaded firearms into Beaverhead County High School in Dillon and forcing the school to evacuate.

Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson told ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall that he and his fellow officers responded to the school at about 11:15 a.m. after a fellow student tipped off administration about the guns.

The police chief went on to say that they identified the two students and found each one was carrying a loaded revolver.

The juveniles were arrested and have been charged with criminal endangerment and carrying a loaded firearm in a school.

After locking down the school, Chief Guiberson said that students and staff were then evacuated from the building.

Officers from the Montana Highway Patrol and a canine unit from the University of Montana Police Department were brought in to secure the school.

Classes were then canceled for the rest of the day.

Chief Guiberson says that he believes this was an isolated incident and is "unbelievably impressed" by how this difficult situation was handled by school administration.

Principal Gary Haverfield says that he will meet with law enforcement later on Monday evening to determine if classes will resume on Tuesday. 

The two students charged with bringing the firearms into the school are expected to appear before a youth court judge on Tuesday. 

