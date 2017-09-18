High school in Dillon evacuated after loaded guns found

After Fairfield's Ryder Meyer found out one of his closest friends, Lauryn Goldhahn, had been in a fatal car accident, he immediately flew out with other students to Seattle.
From the football field and the wrestling mat, to his school and community, and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.
For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School.
To some, being a three sport athlete all four years of high school may seem like enough to fill your time. But to CMR's Sam Payne, that's only the beginning of what she does.
Nate Brunett wrestles in the 160-pound weight class. As a sophomore, he was All-State. Impressive, considering he tried wrestling after being cut from the basketball team.
COURTESY GLACIER NATIONAL PARK U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced that Glacier National Park has begun urgently needed stabilization work at the Sperry Chalet dormitory building to prepare for winter.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on House Speaker Paul Ryan's interview with The Associated Press (all times local): House Speaker Paul Ryan is backing off months of promises that the Republicans' tax plan won't add to the nation's ballooning deficit.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Wildfires that are blackening the American West in one of the nation's worst fire seasons have ignited calls to thin forests that have become choked with trees.
A Montana coal company says more than 80 miners could be laid off in coming months after environmentalists successfully sued to halt its expansion.
The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.
35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has teamed up with the American Lung Association to provide ten different schools across Montana with air purifiers. Their main objective is to provide students with a healthy and safe learning environment.
Two students are in custody on Monday for bringing loaded firearms into Beaverhead County High School in Dillon and forcing the school to evacuate.
All classes in Flathead County will once again be closed on Monday, September 18, while local and federal law enforcement continue to investigate threatening digital messages that forced the closure of almost 30 schools.
According to Missoula Fire Department, they responded to a large fire in the salvage/recycling yard of Pacific Recycling Center.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
