Flathead school threat involved shooting

The Whitefish School District says threats that closed down schools throughout the county for three days involved shootings. No bomb threats were made. At this time, officers do not know why the suspect is targeting Flathead Valley schools.

While schools across the county were closed for three days, a press release from Whitefish School District says there is no information that leads law enforcement to believe that the person responsible for the threats is in the area.

Students across the region will return to the classroom Tuesday to an increased police presence on all public school campuses.

INVESTIGATION:

Investigators continue to make progress in identifying and determining the location of the suspect. An FBI negotiation team has been communicating with the suspect directly and believe the he/she is an adult who does not live in the area.

The Whitefish School District writes, "The suspect also made incorrect references to certain local landmarks which indicated they did not live in the area."

ELECTRONIC INFORMATION:

The suspect breached electronically stored directory information in the Columbia Falls Schools District and sent threatening messages to some students and staff. There has been no indication that any other school district’s data system has been breached at this time, and all school districts in the Flathead Valley have taken extra precaution to ensure that no data breach occurs.

If anyone receives any type of threatening message, they urge you to contact law enforcement immediately.

TALKING TO YOUR KIDS:

The district also provides this advice in terms of talking to your kids about this incident:

?Remain calm and reassuring. Manage your own emotions.

? Assure them of their safety and adults are working hard to protect them.

? Tell the truth. Share only factual information. For example, "School administrators received

anonymous threats via text message and e-mail.”

? Do not guess about the information provided by official sources. (Remember, a Facebook

post by your friend may not contain factual information.)

? Dispel rumors. Do not make-up new information.

? Immediately talk about any new official information with the reassurance that adults are

responding to help keep everyone safe.

? Encourage questions. Create opportunities to talk.

? Validate children's feelings. Don’t change the subject or discourage them from talking.

? Reassure your children that it is normal to have different feelings regarding situations like

this.

? Ask your children if they have any ideas about what you could do together to help them feel

better.

? Create opportunities for exercise and outdoor play.

? Stick to your normal routines.

? Make sure that your children are getting enough sleep, and emphasize family connections.

? Minimize media exposure, including social media.