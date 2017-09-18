Flathead school threat involved shooting - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Flathead school threat involved shooting

WHITEFISH -

The Whitefish School District says threats that closed down schools throughout the county for three days involved shootings. No bomb threats were made. At this time, officers do not know why the suspect is targeting Flathead Valley schools.

While schools across the county were closed for three days, a press release from Whitefish School District says there is no information that leads law enforcement to believe that the person responsible for the threats is in the area.

Students across the region will return to the classroom Tuesday to an increased police presence on all public school campuses.

INVESTIGATION:

Investigators continue to make progress in identifying and determining the location of the suspect. An FBI negotiation team has been communicating with the suspect directly and believe the he/she is an adult who does not live in the area.

The Whitefish School District writes, "The suspect also made incorrect references to certain local landmarks which indicated they did not live in the area."

ELECTRONIC INFORMATION:

The suspect breached electronically stored directory information in the Columbia Falls Schools District and sent threatening messages to some students and staff. There has been no indication that any other school district’s data system has been breached at this time, and all school districts in the Flathead Valley have taken extra precaution to ensure that no data breach occurs.

If anyone receives any type of threatening message, they urge you to contact law enforcement immediately.

TALKING TO YOUR KIDS:

The district also provides this advice in terms of talking to your kids about this incident: 

?Remain calm and reassuring. Manage your own emotions.
? Assure them of their safety and adults are working hard to protect them.
? Tell the truth. Share only factual information. For example, "School administrators received
anonymous threats via text message and e-mail.”
? Do not guess about the information provided by official sources. (Remember, a Facebook
post by your friend may not contain factual information.)
? Dispel rumors. Do not make-up new information.
? Immediately talk about any new official information with the reassurance that adults are
responding to help keep everyone safe.
? Encourage questions. Create opportunities to talk.
? Validate children's feelings. Don’t change the subject or discourage them from talking.
? Reassure your children that it is normal to have different feelings regarding situations like
this.
? Ask your children if they have any ideas about what you could do together to help them feel
better.
? Create opportunities for exercise and outdoor play.
? Stick to your normal routines.
? Make sure that your children are getting enough sleep, and emphasize family connections.
? Minimize media exposure, including social media.

  • Flathead school threat involved shooting

    The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.

  • 150 air purifiers delivered to schools affected by disruptive wildfire

    The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has teamed up with the American Lung Association to provide ten different schools across Montana with air purifiers. Their main objective is to provide students with a healthy and safe learning environment. 

  • Police need help finding missing Montana man

    35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.

  • Classes canceled for Flathead Valley Schools on Monday, to resume on Tuesday

    All classes in Flathead County will once again be closed on Monday, September 18, while local and federal law enforcement continue to investigate threatening digital messages that forced the closure of almost 30 schools.

  • Large fire at Pacific Recycling Center

    According to Missoula Fire Department, they responded to a large fire in the salvage/recycling yard of Pacific Recycling Center.

  • Sperry Chalet Will be Rebuilt!

    COURTESY GLACIER NATIONAL PARK U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced that Glacier National Park has begun urgently needed stabilization work at the Sperry Chalet dormitory building to prepare for winter.

