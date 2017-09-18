Lake County authorities investigating homicide in Pablo - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Police are currently investigating the murder of a Pablo man.

Early Saturday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that a man had been shot near Pablo.

Deputies determined that 34-year-old Johnny McKeever had been shot and killed outside the murder suspects home.

The alleged shooter, according to deputies, is 28-year-old Ryan Black.

Both men are from Pablo.

Black was arrested and held on a charge of deliberate homicide.

McKeever's remains are currently awaiting an autopsy at the Montana State Crime Lab.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

