Lake County authorities investigating homicide in Pablo

The Whitefish School District is finally releasing details about the specific nature of these threats and the reason they're confident students will be safe in school Tuesday.
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has teamed up with the American Lung Association to provide ten different schools across Montana with air purifiers. Their main objective is to provide students with a healthy and safe learning environment.
35-year-old Robert Joseph Dombroski has been reported missing.
All classes in Flathead County will once again be closed on Monday, September 18, while local and federal law enforcement continue to investigate threatening digital messages that forced the closure of almost 30 schools.
According to Missoula Fire Department, they responded to a large fire in the salvage/recycling yard of Pacific Recycling Center.
COURTESY GLACIER NATIONAL PARK U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced that Glacier National Park has begun urgently needed stabilization work at the Sperry Chalet dormitory building to prepare for winter.
