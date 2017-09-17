Classes canceled for Flathead Valley Schools on Monday, to resume on Tuesday

Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
According to Missoula Fire Department, they responded to a large fire in the salvage/recycling yard of Pacific Recycling Center.
According to Missoula Fire Department, they responded to a large fire in the salvage/recycling yard of Pacific Recycling Center.
An update to the situation in Flathead County, schools forced to close as the county's sheriffs department looks for the person responsible for threats targeting several schools. Today, the county sheriff's office released a press release, assuring the public progress is being made in this case of "cyber terrorism." The statement says in part, "Our negotiation team, assisted by the FBI negotiation team, has been in ongoing communication with the suspect in this case... ...
An update to the situation in Flathead County, schools forced to close as the county's sheriffs department looks for the person responsible for threats targeting several schools. Today, the county sheriff's office released a press release, assuring the public progress is being made in this case of "cyber terrorism." The statement says in part, "Our negotiation team, assisted by the FBI negotiation team, has been in ongoing communication with the suspect in this case... ...
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has teamed up with the American Lung Association to provide ten different schools across Montana with air purifiers. Their main objective is to provide students with a healthy and safe learning environment.
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has teamed up with the American Lung Association to provide ten different schools across Montana with air purifiers. Their main objective is to provide students with a healthy and safe learning environment.
Contact us. KTMF Phone: (406) 542-8900. Address: 2200 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801. KWYB Phone: (406) 586-3594 Address: 2619 West College, Bozeman, MT 59718
?
Contact us. KTMF Phone: (406) 542-8900. Address: 2200 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801. KWYB Phone: (406) 586-3594 Address: 2619 West College, Bozeman, MT 59718
?
The Flathead County Sheriff on Saturday says that law enforcement have been communicating with the suspect responsible for sending threatening digital messages to area schools.
The Flathead County Sheriff on Saturday says that law enforcement have been communicating with the suspect responsible for sending threatening digital messages to area schools.
Due to what thee F.B.I., and local law enforcement, are calling a credible threat, school closures will remain in effect in the Flathead Valley. According to Laurie Barron, Superintendent of the Evergreen School District, schools in the following districts will be closed Friday, September 15th: Bigfork, Cayuse Prairie, Columbia Falls, Creston, Deer Park, Evergreen, Fair-Mont-Egan, Kalispell, Helena Flats, Kila, Marion, Olney-Bissell, Pleasant Valley, Smith Valley, Somers/Lakeside, Swa...
Due to what thee F.B.I., and local law enforcement, are calling a credible threat, school closures will remain in effect in the Flathead Valley. According to Laurie Barron, Superintendent of the Evergreen School District, schools in the following districts will be closed Friday, September 15th: Bigfork, Cayuse Prairie, Columbia Falls, Creston, Deer Park, Evergreen, Fair-Mont-Egan, Kalispell, Helena Flats, Kila, Marion, Olney-Bissell, Pleasant Valley, Smith Valley, Somers/Lakeside, Swa...