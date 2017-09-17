Classes canceled for Flathead Valley Schools on Monday, to resume on Tuesday

All classes in Flathead County will once again be closed on Monday, September 18, while local and federal law enforcement continue to investigate threatening digital messages that forced the closure of almost 30 schools.

The Superintendent of the Whitefish School District says that based on a meeting with valley-wide administrators and law enforcement on Sunday, there is no information that leads law enforcement to believe that the person responsible for the threats is local.

Heather Davis Schmidt says that all staff in the district, as well as schools throughout Flathead Valley, will report to school.

Students will return to school on Tuesday, September 19.

Schmidt says that police will be present on all public school campuses on Tuesday, and student activities and athletics will also resume on Tuesday.

Flathead Valley Community College will resume all classes, activities and events on Monday.

Here is the latest from the Flathead County Sheriff as recently posted to the office's Facebook page:

Greetings From the desk of Sheriff Chuck Curry,

For Immediate Release –

Update on Cyber Terrorism Case – Sunday

Investigators from local, federal and international agencies have continued to work around the clock on the cyber terrorism case that has affected our area schools.

Investigators continue to make progress in identifying and determining the location of the suspect in this case.

During the course of the investigation investigators found that the suspect had “hacked” the Columbia Falls school district network. The depth of the intrusion is currently under investigation, but we discovered the suspect gained access to student and staff names and contact information.

Yesterday afternoon, utilizing that information, the suspect began electronically contacting a random small group of those parents with disturbing, graphic, personalized threats.

We have, however, developed no information that leads us to believe that the suspect is actually in our area. The suspect could, in fact, be behind a keyboard anywhere in the world.

All local references in our negotiations with the suspect are easily available online or from already compromised networks. We continue to work tirelessly to determine that location, and fully discredit the threat.

This afternoon Law Enforcement heads met with school administrators and briefed them on the status of the investigation. We advised them we have, to date, discovered nothing other than verbal threats, delivered over the internet, that are crafted to incite fear.

Again, public safety and the safety of our children remain our paramount concern and focus. In that interest we will be assisting area schools with security assessments tomorrow, and will maintain a law enforcement presence in our schools until we are able to apprehend the suspect, or further discredit the threat.

Further information in this case will be released as it becomes available.