Butte Community Ice Center opens up public skating - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Butte Community Ice Center opens up public skating

Posted: Updated:
BUTTE -

Summer isn't over yet, but the Butte Community Ice Center has officially started offering its pubic skating on Sundays. 

The facility began preparations for the September public opening in August after the conclusion of hockey camps. Mark Ewanick said "We opened up and started our compressors August 15th and now we're starting to get a handle on the schedule for the season and get more public ice time. 

Public Ice time began today at 12 p.m and the facility is ensuring its available to all with affordable pricing. Ewanick said "It's $3 for children, $5 for adults or there's an $8 family program then rental of ice skates is $3." The facility also offers activities like hockey as well as skating lessons for novice who aren't quite ready for open skating. 

For anyone interested in ice skating you can check the Butte Community Ice Center website for public skate times. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Large fire at Pacific Recycling Center

    Large fire at Pacific Recycling Center

    Sunday, September 17 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-09-17 16:13:27 GMT
    Photo By: Missoula Fire DepartmentPhoto By: Missoula Fire Department

    According to Missoula Fire Department, they responded to a large fire in the salvage/recycling yard of Pacific Recycling Center.

    According to Missoula Fire Department, they responded to a large fire in the salvage/recycling yard of Pacific Recycling Center.

  • Flathead County Sheriff's Department Releases More Information About Threats

    Flathead County Sheriff's Department Releases More Information About Threats

    Saturday, September 16 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-09-16 23:25:35 GMT

    An update to the situation in Flathead County, schools forced to close as the county's sheriffs department looks for the person responsible for threats targeting several schools. Today, the county sheriff's office released a press release, assuring the public progress is being made in this case of "cyber terrorism." The statement says in part, "Our negotiation team, assisted by the FBI negotiation team, has been in ongoing communication with the suspect in this case... ...

    An update to the situation in Flathead County, schools forced to close as the county's sheriffs department looks for the person responsible for threats targeting several schools. Today, the county sheriff's office released a press release, assuring the public progress is being made in this case of "cyber terrorism." The statement says in part, "Our negotiation team, assisted by the FBI negotiation team, has been in ongoing communication with the suspect in this case... ...

  • 150 air purifiers delivered to schools affected by disruptive wildfire

    150 air purifiers delivered to schools affected by disruptive wildfire

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-09-14 21:24:18 GMT

    The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has teamed up with the American Lung Association to provide ten different schools across Montana with air purifiers. Their main objective is to provide students with a healthy and safe learning environment. 

    The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has teamed up with the American Lung Association to provide ten different schools across Montana with air purifiers. Their main objective is to provide students with a healthy and safe learning environment. 

  • Channels

    Channels

    Missoula - ABC - digital 23.1 FOX - digital 23.2 Kalispell - ABC - analog 42 FOX - digital 42.2 Butte - ABC - digital 18.1 FOX - digital 18.2 Bozeman - ABC - digital 28.1 (off air) currently
    Missoula - ABC - digital 23.1 FOX - digital 23.2 Kalispell - ABC - analog 42 FOX - digital 42.2 Butte - ABC - digital 18.1 FOX - digital 18.2 Bozeman - ABC - digital 28.1 (off air) currently

  • Contact Us

    Contact Us

    Contact us. KTMF Phone: (406) 542-8900. Address: 2200 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801. KWYB Phone: (406) 586-3594 Address: 2619 West College, Bozeman, MT 59718
    ?

    Contact us. KTMF Phone: (406) 542-8900. Address: 2200 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801. KWYB Phone: (406) 586-3594 Address: 2619 West College, Bozeman, MT 59718
    ?

  • Flathead County Sheriff in communications with digital threat suspect

    Flathead County Sheriff in communications with digital threat suspect

    Saturday, September 16 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-09-16 16:28:30 GMT

    The Flathead County Sheriff on Saturday says that law enforcement have been communicating with the suspect responsible for sending threatening digital messages to area schools.

    The Flathead County Sheriff on Saturday says that law enforcement have been communicating with the suspect responsible for sending threatening digital messages to area schools.

  • Flathead Valley School Closures

    Flathead Valley School Closures

    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-09-15 01:07:15 GMT

    Due to what thee F.B.I., and local law enforcement, are calling a credible threat, school closures will remain in effect in the Flathead Valley. According to Laurie Barron, Superintendent of the Evergreen School District, schools in the following districts will be closed Friday, September 15th: Bigfork, Cayuse Prairie, Columbia Falls, Creston, Deer Park, Evergreen, Fair-Mont-Egan, Kalispell, Helena Flats, Kila, Marion, Olney-Bissell, Pleasant Valley, Smith Valley, Somers/Lakeside, Swa...

    Due to what thee F.B.I., and local law enforcement, are calling a credible threat, school closures will remain in effect in the Flathead Valley. According to Laurie Barron, Superintendent of the Evergreen School District, schools in the following districts will be closed Friday, September 15th: Bigfork, Cayuse Prairie, Columbia Falls, Creston, Deer Park, Evergreen, Fair-Mont-Egan, Kalispell, Helena Flats, Kila, Marion, Olney-Bissell, Pleasant Valley, Smith Valley, Somers/Lakeside, Swa...

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.