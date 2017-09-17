Butte Community Ice Center opens up public skating

Summer isn't over yet, but the Butte Community Ice Center has officially started offering its pubic skating on Sundays.

The facility began preparations for the September public opening in August after the conclusion of hockey camps. Mark Ewanick said "We opened up and started our compressors August 15th and now we're starting to get a handle on the schedule for the season and get more public ice time.

Public Ice time began today at 12 p.m and the facility is ensuring its available to all with affordable pricing. Ewanick said "It's $3 for children, $5 for adults or there's an $8 family program then rental of ice skates is $3." The facility also offers activities like hockey as well as skating lessons for novice who aren't quite ready for open skating.

For anyone interested in ice skating you can check the Butte Community Ice Center website for public skate times.