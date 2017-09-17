Butte's Covellite Film Festival kicks off closing day and plans for next year

The Covellite International Film Festival begins its closing day at noon.

The closing day will be comprised of award winning screenings and will conclude at 9 p.m. Afterwards a series of after parties will occur in uptown Butte, but even though the festival hasn't concluded organizers are already making plans for next year. The film festival will remain in Butte and will be an improved version of what attendees have come to expect in the last two years. Covellite Film Festival Executive Director Don Andrews said "We're looking to get some new equipment, but we want to keep the five and a half days that we used this past year and see if that works for next year when we have everything running a bit more smoothly.

This year the festival received more than 300 submissions and screened more than 100 films from short and feature length drama's to documentary films. For anyone wanting to attend this years closing ceremony you can view the schedule at the Covellite Film Festival website.