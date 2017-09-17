Large fire at Pacific Recycling Center - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Large fire at Pacific Recycling Center

Photo By: Missoula Fire Department Photo By: Missoula Fire Department
MISSOULA -

According to Missoula Fire Department, they responded to a large fire in the salvage/recycling yard of Pacific Recycling Center.

Other cooperating agencies in the response included 911, the Missoula Police Dept. and Missoula Emergency Services.

On arrival, fire crews found a large volume of smoke and 30 foot flame lengths coming from a stack of salvage vehicles.

There were multiple explosions caused from propane and fuel tanks.

Access and an on-sight fuel storage tank were the immediate issues.

Crews sprayed water from two aerial ladder trucks to knock down the fire.

An employee, from Pacific Recycling, arrived on scene and worked with crews to break up the pile of vehicles with an excavator. The scene was stabilized in less than an hour.

Station 5’s fire crew responded into town to help cover additional calls.

Two off-duty fire crews and a Battalion Chief were called in to help respond to other emergency calls and assist with the fire.
The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

