Large fire at Pacific Recycling Center

According to Missoula Fire Department, they responded to a large fire in the salvage/recycling yard of Pacific Recycling Center.
According to Missoula Fire Department, they responded to a large fire in the salvage/recycling yard of Pacific Recycling Center.
An update to the situation in Flathead County, schools forced to close as the county's sheriffs department looks for the person responsible for threats targeting several schools. Today, the county sheriff's office released a press release, assuring the public progress is being made in this case of "cyber terrorism." The statement says in part, "Our negotiation team, assisted by the FBI negotiation team, has been in ongoing communication with the suspect in this case... ...
An update to the situation in Flathead County, schools forced to close as the county's sheriffs department looks for the person responsible for threats targeting several schools. Today, the county sheriff's office released a press release, assuring the public progress is being made in this case of "cyber terrorism." The statement says in part, "Our negotiation team, assisted by the FBI negotiation team, has been in ongoing communication with the suspect in this case... ...
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has teamed up with the American Lung Association to provide ten different schools across Montana with air purifiers. Their main objective is to provide students with a healthy and safe learning environment.
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has teamed up with the American Lung Association to provide ten different schools across Montana with air purifiers. Their main objective is to provide students with a healthy and safe learning environment.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
A win is a win, but the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) suffered a loss alongside of their 56-3 drubbing of Savannah State (0-3) Saturday in Missoula. Early in the second quarter, with Montana up 14-0 already, senior quarterback Reese Phillips was taken to the ground on a scramble play inside the pocket. He could not get up, laying on his stomach as his leg was turned almost 90 degrees the other way. Phillips was on the ground for minutes, trainers and head coach Bob Stitt attendi...
A win is a win, but the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) suffered a loss alongside of their 56-3 drubbing of Savannah State (0-3) Saturday in Missoula. Early in the second quarter, with Montana up 14-0 already, senior quarterback Reese Phillips was taken to the ground on a scramble play inside the pocket. He could not get up, laying on his stomach as his leg was turned almost 90 degrees the other way. Phillips was on the ground for minutes, trainers and head coach Bob Stitt attendi...
COURTESY GLACIER NATIONAL PARK U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced that Glacier National Park has begun urgently needed stabilization work at the Sperry Chalet dormitory building to prepare for winter.
COURTESY GLACIER NATIONAL PARK U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced that Glacier National Park has begun urgently needed stabilization work at the Sperry Chalet dormitory building to prepare for winter.
The Flathead County Sheriff on Saturday says that law enforcement have been communicating with the suspect responsible for sending threatening digital messages to area schools.
The Flathead County Sheriff on Saturday says that law enforcement have been communicating with the suspect responsible for sending threatening digital messages to area schools.
Contact us. KTMF Phone: (406) 542-8900. Address: 2200 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801. KWYB Phone: (406) 586-3594 Address: 2619 West College, Bozeman, MT 59718
?
Contact us. KTMF Phone: (406) 542-8900. Address: 2200 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801. KWYB Phone: (406) 586-3594 Address: 2619 West College, Bozeman, MT 59718
?