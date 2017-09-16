All evacuations have been lifted near the Sapphire Complex and Meyers Fire

The change in weather conditions has allowed all evacuations to be lifted in the ares near the Sapphire Complex and Meyers Fire.

Fire officials say the recent snowfall contributed to the change in condition. The Sapphire Complex and Meyers Fire saw the largest amount of precipitation than any of the other areas of fires. The change in weather conditions has allowed fire crews to utilize current resources. Among these resources are ground crews that have been focusing on structure protection. Those crews can no be re-assigned other areas of the fire.

Fire officials anticipate a reduction in forrest closures over the next few days and a possibly more as soon as next week. This is to be determined by officials at a planning meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

