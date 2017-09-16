Cancer survivors using their experiences to help others at Butte Relay for Life

Butte's Relay for Life event kicked off Saturday at 11 a.m at the Butte Plaza Mall. Hundreds of residents were in attendance to celebrate cancer survivors and victims. Two of the survivors who attended are using their experiences to help others.

A regular attendant of Relay for Life, Dr. Nathaniel Readal was diagnosed with testicular cancer at age 22. Readal said "I was going to medical school at John's Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland and I was then diagnosed rapidly over the course of about a week with testicular cancer." Readal was able to get chemotherapy immediately and four months later was given a clean bill of health. Even though Readal remains cancer free his experience changed his life. Readel was inspired by his diagnoses to help others. Readal said "That's what led me to pursue a career in medicine in urology and take care of people with these types of diseases." He currently practices Urology at St. James Healthcare in Butte.

Another survivor Jenean Kujawa has regularly attended Relay for Life for years. Kujawa is a survivor of throat cancer and after supporting the event through her companies team she decided to take the lead of an event she says is close and dear to her heart. Kujawa said "This year I decided to step up and become the chairperson... It seemed like we were losing momentum."

To keep the momentum building Jenean has made fundraising and family fun a priority. Kujawa said "Like many other relay's we've decided to morph ours a daytime event therefor people don't have to camp out all night." In addition to being indoors there's food, music and activities setup for children.

For anyone who wants to support Relay for Life you can donate online by visiting the American Cancer Society website.