Nearly 100 Butte residents participate in Walk MS event

The annual Walk MS event kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Butte Civic Center. The event was originally scheduled at Father Sheen Park, but was moved after recent snowfall. Committee Member Keith Seyfarth said "Our plan is to walk from Father Sheehan to Butte Civic Center... We were watching the forecast and we said that wasn't going to be safe. On 48 hours notice the Civic Center was able to get us in here... It was a quid turnaround and we are very appreciative."

The event is a fundraiser that raises money to further multiple sclerosis research. MS Survivor Debby McKinnon said "I hope there's going to be a cure eventually. I would love one day for my daughters to see me walk cause that's never happened."

Participants who signed up to walk were able to do so around the civic center. Walking the entire civic center is equivalent to an eighth of a mile. For those who chose to walk water and snacks were setup along with a team of medical professionals that were on staff. Lunch was also served provided by sponsors of the event.

Walk MS Butte is one of 500 locations nationwide that you can participate. This years Walk MS event has currently raised over $8,000. For anyone who didn't attend you can donate until October 16.