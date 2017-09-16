A costly win for Montana, beat Savannah State 56-3 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

A win is a win, but the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) suffered a loss alongside of their 56-3 drubbing of Savannah State (0-3) Saturday in Missoula. 

Early in the second quarter, with Montana up 14-0 already, senior quarterback Reese Phillips was taken to the ground on a scramble play inside the pocket. He could not get up, laying on his stomach as his leg was turned almost 90 degrees the other way. Phillips was on the ground for minutes, trainers and head coach Bob Stitt attending to his injury. He was finally carted off the field to a standing ovation, with his entire team coming to midfield to embrace their fallen leader. 

After the game, Stitt said that he did not have a idea to the significance of the injury, but it appears to be potentially career-ending. Phillips left the game completing 13 of 14 passes for 148 yards. It's a crushing break for the senior transfer from Chattanooga, Tennessee, who had waiting nearly five years for his 

His backup, redshirt freshman Gresch Jensen, came directly into the ball game and led the offense on four scoring drives. He finished his day 11-15 for 178 yards and three touchdowns, including one on the ground. 

Jensen found Keenan Curran twice from 8 and 2 yards out, and Samori Toure for his second touchdown of his career from 20 yards out. Sophomore running back Alijah Lee punched the ball into the endzone for Montana's first two touchdowns from 1 and 6 yards out. Senior running back Treshawn Favors scored his first ever touchdown as a member of the Montana Grizzlies from 1 yard out. Stitt specifically mentioned Favors in the postgame press conference as being proud of his effort and attitude throughout his career. 

Ryan McKinley had a pick-six that he brought back from 53 yards out, his first interception of the year. Josh Buss led a defense that totaled 8 sacks. The junior linebacker had himself 2 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss, and an interception of his own on Savannah State's first drive. 

Montana totaled 561 yards on offense, and held the Tigers to 254 yards total. 

Jensen will be the starting quarterback for potentially the rest of the season for the Montana Grizzlies, a fact that most fans slowly realized as the game wore on. Montana will have to get him ready and throw him in the fire, because the defending conference champions, the Eastern Washington Eagles. come to Missoula next Saturday for a night game. 

