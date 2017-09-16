Flathead County Sheriff in communications with digital threat suspect

The Flathead County Sheriff on Saturday says that law enforcement have been communicating with the suspect responsible for sending threatening digital messages to area schools.

Here is a message from Sheriff Chuck Curry that he posted to the office's Facebook page just recently:

Greetings from the desk of Sheriff Chuck Curry?,

For Immediate Release –

Update on Cyber Terrorism Case

Our negotiation team, assisted by the FBI negotiation team, have been in ongoing communication with the suspect in this case. The communication has been via written electronic means.

The suspect has taken extraordinary measures to conceal his electronic identity and location. We have and are continuing to fully investigate every local lead or person of interest and rule them out.

We continue to work around the clock, with both national and international assistance to determine both the identity and the location, in the US or internationally, of the suspect in this case. We have made, and continue to make progress in those efforts.

As always, the public safety of our community and our children remain our paramount concern and focus. This joint investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Messages of a threatening nature were first sent to Columbia Falls High School late Wednesday night.

Then, they spread to various schools throughout the valley, forcing administrators to shut almost 30 schools down.

The Flathead County Superintendent of Schools Jeff Eggensperger told ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall that school officials, under the direction of law enforcement, will decide by 6 p.m. on Sunday if schools will re-open for classes on Monday.

