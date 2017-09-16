Flathead County Sheriff in communications with digital threat suspect

Watch live SWX events from your computer.
The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.
The Flathead County Sheriff on Saturday says that law enforcement have been communicating with the suspect responsible for sending threatening digital messages to area schools.
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has teamed up with the American Lung Association to provide ten different schools across Montana with air purifiers. Their main objective is to provide students with a healthy and safe learning environment.
Public Information Officer, Dan McKeague, says they are "cautiously optimistic" about the weather forecast and its effect on fire season.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
All sporting events and activities are canceled for Flathead Valley students this weekend as law enforcement continue to narrow in on the source of threatening text messages recently sent to area schools.
