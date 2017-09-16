High School Football Highlights: 9/15

Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman roll through your high school football highlights in Week Four action!
An all-state athlete with speed to burn, Cal Holgate has made himself right at home since moving to Manhattan a little more than a year ago. And he is this week's Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week.
An all-state athlete with speed to burn, Cal Holgate has made himself right at home since moving to Manhattan a little more than a year ago. And he is this week's Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week.
“It’s life changing and I love it, it’s awesome,” said Loyola Senior David Koppang. That life changing experience Loyola Senior David Koppang mentioned is his time at Camp Agape Northwest in Washington. For the past three years Koppang has been a camp counselor there, which helps kids who have some form of cancer. “Honestly you learn a lot like something that big doesn’t effect a kids life. You look at us we complain about two a days and then you ...
“It’s life changing and I love it, it’s awesome,” said Loyola Senior David Koppang. That life changing experience Loyola Senior David Koppang mentioned is his time at Camp Agape Northwest in Washington. For the past three years Koppang has been a camp counselor there, which helps kids who have some form of cancer. “Honestly you learn a lot like something that big doesn’t effect a kids life. You look at us we complain about two a days and then you ...
It was a busy night around Montana for local area teams, including an instant classic in Missoula between rivals Sentinel and Missoula. Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman run through highlights of these games: Sentinel 44-40 over Big Sky Frenchtown 35-3 over Whitefish CMR over Glacier 21-14 Capital 30-24 over Flathead Loyola 9-0 over Shelby Belgrade 31-14 over Park
It was a busy night around Montana for local area teams, including an instant classic in Missoula between rivals Sentinel and Missoula. Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman run through highlights of these games: Sentinel 44-40 over Big Sky Frenchtown 35-3 over Whitefish CMR over Glacier 21-14 Capital 30-24 over Flathead Loyola 9-0 over Shelby Belgrade 31-14 over Park
As we continue our look at area football teams, we head to the Mining City. Here are three things you need to know about the Butte Central Maroons football team.
As we continue our look at area football teams, we head to the Mining City. Here are three things you need to know about the Butte Central Maroons football team.
The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.
The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.
COURTESY GLACIER NATIONAL PARK U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced that Glacier National Park has begun urgently needed stabilization work at the Sperry Chalet dormitory building to prepare for winter.
COURTESY GLACIER NATIONAL PARK U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced that Glacier National Park has begun urgently needed stabilization work at the Sperry Chalet dormitory building to prepare for winter.
Public Information Officer, Dan McKeague, says they are "cautiously optimistic" about the weather forecast and its effect on fire season.
Public Information Officer, Dan McKeague, says they are "cautiously optimistic" about the weather forecast and its effect on fire season.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
SPOKANE, Wash. - I have 72 apps on my iPhone 6. I counted. I probably only use about 6 of those on a regular basis. However when it comes time to delete them, I can never bring myself to decide which ones stay and which ones go (who knows when you're going to need an app that makes it look like you're pouring a beer out of your phone, right?).
SPOKANE, Wash. - I have 72 apps on my iPhone 6. I counted. I probably only use about 6 of those on a regular basis. However when it comes time to delete them, I can never bring myself to decide which ones stay and which ones go (who knows when you're going to need an app that makes it look like you're pouring a beer out of your phone, right?).
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning in west central Spokane near Sharp and Walnut. Officers on scene told KHQ one man was taken to the hospital with a "serious, but not life-threatening" gunshot wound to his leg.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning in west central Spokane near Sharp and Walnut. Officers on scene told KHQ one man was taken to the hospital with a "serious, but not life-threatening" gunshot wound to his leg. Officers are investigating and say they aren't sure there is even a suspect to find, as conflicting reports lead them to believe the shooting may have been accidental.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.