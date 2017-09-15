Decision to open Flathead Co. schools to be made on Sunday - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Decision to open Flathead Co. schools to be made on Sunday

KALISPELL -

All sporting events and activities are canceled for Flathead Valley students this weekend as law enforcement continue to narrow in on the source of threatening text messages recently sent to area schools.

ABC FOX Montana sent Angela Marshall to the Flathead Valley, after nearly 30 schools in the county were forced to close.

"Progress," says ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall "That's the word the Flathead County Sheriff is using to describe the investigation into threatening digital messages that were sent to schools in Flathead County, forcing them to close for two days."

Day Two, and still no students are walking through the doors of Flathead High School, Columbia Falls High School or any school in the county.

A voice message from the Flathead County Superintendent of Schools partially states: "Thank you for your patience and your understanding as we work through this situation."

Messages of a threatening nature were first sent to Columbia Falls High School late Wednesday night.

Then, they spread to various schools throughout the valley, forcing administrators to shut schools down.

And on Day Two, still little information on the investigation is being released to parents, students, staff and members of these valley communities.

But the Flathead County Sheriff says that that's for good reason.

"I've been somewhat intentionally vague on the details," says Sheriff Chuck Curry. "We aren't talking about the investigation that's active. Certainly, we know that our bad guys or guy are seeing what we're posting in the media, and we just don't want to hamper the investigators by releasing too much too soon."

Sheriff Curry, still remaining tight-lipped about the content of the messages as well, says that multiple agencies, local and federal, are working together to track down the person, or persons, responsible for sending the text messages and emails.

He says that they are actively following up on leads from within the valley and out of the country and getting closer to making an arrest.

But he wants to assure people in the Flathead Valley that they are safe.

"Again, I think it's important to note that we don't want people to be overly concerned," says Sheriff Curry. "I think it's perfectly fine that they go on with their day-to-day lives."

"Whether we will see children stop at this crosswalk for school come Monday is something that will be decided by law enforcement as well as school officials Sunday evening," Angela says.

The Flathead County Superintendent of Schools Jeff Eggensperger says that the decision to close schools will be made by 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 17.

For immediate school closure information, click here.

