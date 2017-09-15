Decision to open Flathead Co. schools to be made on Sunday

The threats are being investigated by law enforcement.
Thousands of students and teachers are forced to stay home for a second day in a row, as schools in the Flathead Valley will remain closed Friday due to threats made on students there. The threats surface just one day after a school shooting in Rockford, Washington, which left one student dead, and three others injured. Emotions of shock, confusion, and even fear are resonating throughout the Flathead Valley Thursday night, "Hearing that every school in the valley was c...
Due to what thee F.B.I., and local law enforcement, are calling a credible threat, school closures will remain in effect in the Flathead Valley. According to Laurie Barron, Superintendent of the Evergreen School District, schools in the following districts will be closed Friday, September 15th: Bigfork, Cayuse Prairie, Columbia Falls, Creston, Deer Park, Evergreen, Fair-Mont-Egan, Kalispell, Helena Flats, Kila, Marion, Olney-Bissell, Pleasant Valley, Smith Valley, Somers/Lakeside, Swa...
An email from City of Whitefish manager Adam Hammatt says City Hall doors will be locked today.
With a Washington community still in shock following a shooting at Freeman High School near Spokane on Wednesday, ABC FOX Montana took an in-depth look at Montana's most recent school shooting.
The Kenow fire doubled to about 5,000 acres since Monday night.
Flathead County Schools has informed students and parents that they're canceling all activities Friday and over the weekend due to digital threats targeting Montana schools.
