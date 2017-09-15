With rain and snow making its way across Montana…wildland firefighters are asking is this the end of fire season?

Dan McKeague, Public Information Officer at the Lolo Peak Fire Incident Command Post, said that the rain and snow has been a great change for firefighters because they are feeling good about mop-up operations and containment lines.

McKeague said that they recorded less than a half inch of rain at the Incident Command Post this morning and snow at higher elevations at the top of the valley.

He said that this continuous light rain is extremely effective in slowing down fire activity because it slows the fire outside the canopy.

“We're tired after 63 days on the fire. And the residents are tired of this fire. So it is exciting to see weather that can help us get in front of this and put in some really effective containment lines. This is definitely a huge help," said Dan McKeague.

He said that the one potential concern with light rain is that it doesn't get underneath the canopy of the trees, which can cause the fire to come back to life.

As a result, they are keeping firefighters on the fire and they have the resources ready just in case.

"We are cautiously optimistic. We don't know if this will be a season-ending event. That is why we are making sure that our lines are there. That we have the personnel to respond if something were to change. And we're hopeful as we look at the forecast," said Dan McKeague.

The Lolo Peak fire is now 46-percent contained, which is the most it has been contained all season.

McKeague said that as the fire becomes less active with the rain and cooler temperatures, suppression repair work continues.

He said that crews have even pulled and drained hoses on parts of the fire where mop-up efforts are complete, so things are definitely moving in a positive direction.