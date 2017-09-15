Judge enters not guilty plea in deputy's death

Lloyd Barrus appeared in court to enter a plea in the shooting death of Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore. The defense attorney withheld a plea for his client and in turn, the judge entered a plea of "not guilty" on behalf of Lloyd Barrus for all charges.

Following the plea entry, Barrus' attorney was granted a status hearing, which often is used to determine whether someone is fit to stand trial. A status hearing additionally can allow the defense attorney and prosecutor time to further discuss a plea.

The date has been set for Nov. 13, the original trial date.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the alleged cop killer.

Barrus' initial 25 felony charges have been reduced to five counts. The original charges included five counts of attempted deliberate homicide, two of accountability for attempted deliberate homicide and 10 counts of assault on a peace officer.

Deputy Moore was shot and killed while pursuing Barrus and his son in a high-speed chase. Prosecutors say the pair had planned a "suicide mission" by cop. Barrus' son was killed during a shootout with cops.