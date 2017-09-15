Flathead County schools cancel extracurricular activities

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Flathead County schools have canceled weekend extracurricular activities due to school threats made earlier this week that the sheriff says could be credible.



School administrators consulted with law enforcement officers and were told the situation has not been resolved. The schools canceled all athletic practices and events. Activities Director Bryce Wilson says the games will be rescheduled if and when possible.



Sheriff Chuck Curry says "persons of interest" had been interviewed and the investigation made progress on Thursday. Officials have not released the contents of the threats, which were apparently sent by text and email, beginning Wednesday.



Classes were canceled Thursday and again on Friday. The closure impacts more than 30 schools and 15,700 students.



School officials have not yet decided if classes will resume on Monday.

