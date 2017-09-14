Flathead Valley School Closures - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Flathead Valley School Closures

Due to what thee F.B.I., and local law enforcement, are calling a credible threat, school closures will remain in effect in the Flathead Valley. According to Laurie Barron, Superintendent of the Evergreen School District, schools in the following districts will be closed Friday, September 15th:

Bigfork

Cayuse Prairie

Columbia Falls

Creston

Deer Park

Evergreen

Fair-Mont-Egan

Kalispell

Helena Flats

Kila

Marion

Olney-Bissell

Pleasant Valley

Smith Valley

Somers/Lakeside

Swan River

West Glacier

West Valley
Whitefish

Kalispell Montessori

St. Matthew’s

Stillwater Christian

Trinity Lutheran

Whitefish Christian Academy

Woodland Montessori

