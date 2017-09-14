150 air purifiers delivered to schools affected by disruptive wildfire

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has teamed up with the American Lung Association to provide ten different schools across Montana with air purifiers.

Their main objective is to provide students with a healthy and safe learning environment

Jamey Petersen, Care Van Administrator, for Blue Cross and Blue Shield said that they are using their emergency funds to help schools get through the relentless wildfire season.

“In a few of the schools you could really feel and taste the smoke in the classroom. It was like a forest fire in the classroom,” said Petersen.

Petersen said that some teachers were nearly in tears when they received the air filters because many of their students were suffering from asthma and now they can focus on their studies.

Jim Taylor, Principal of Arlee Junior High School, said that they need help with their air flow because the school is older and they do not have air conditioning.

“I think they are pretty excited about getting all these new things and the air filters. They know it’s going to improve their health and our air health and quality of life here,” said Principal Taylor.

Principal Taylor said that their head custodian is setting the air purifiers up in classrooms and the library.

“We really want to thank blue cross and blue shield. They are a great sponsor and they help us out here,” said Principal Taylor

The care van has been on a 600-mile journey and they finished their journey today in Lincoln.