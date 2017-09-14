Law enforcement conducting interviews regarding school threats

Flathead Valley law enforcement and the FBI are investigating several threats made against Montana schools. Texts and emails came in Wednesday, first to Columbia Falls schools before spreading to other schools throughout the night and into Thursday morning.

The exact nature of the threats is being withheld at this moment by police, however, the texts and emails prompted multiple school closures (see below). All but one school in Flathead County is closed.

Currently, the FBI, police and the sheriff's department are conducting interviews with people believed to be connected to the situation. Additional officers can be seen slowly patrolling school campuses, which remain mostly deserted this morning.

Following Wednesday's fatal school shooting in Spokane, many parents have expressed anxiety over the current situation, Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said. He added that law enforcement is determined to find the person accountable for the threats and will continue to take precautions when it comes to the safety of Montana's students and residents.

CLOSED DISTRICTS/SCHOOLS: Columbia Falls Schools, Whitefish Schools, Bigfork Schools, Evergreen Schools, West Valley Schools, and Kalispell Schools, according to Flathead County Superintendent of Schools Jack Eggensperger.