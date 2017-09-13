With rain and snow on its way...how will this affect fire conditions and firefighters?

The Kenow fire doubled to about 5,000 acres since Monday night.
A minor and 18-year-old man were questioned about robberies and assaults in Bozeman after two victims reported attacks.
Walsh traveled to Missoula today to give the money and gifts in person.
A social media firestorm started today over alleged comments made in a courtroom that many are seeing as "victim blaming”.
Additional evacuations are ordered on Tuesday night for people living near the Sheep Gap Fire, burning west of Plains.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and three more have been injured after the shooting at Freeman High School. We're also told the suspect has been detained, but they have not yet been officially identified.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of two people...
An all-state athlete with speed to burn, Cal Holgate has made himself right at home since moving to Manhattan a little more than a year ago. And he is this week's Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week.
