With rain and snow on its way...how will this affect fire conditions and firefighters?

We are expecting rain and snow tomorrow and Friday…so how will this affect fire conditions?

Public Information Officer Dan McKeague talked to us today about how firefighters prepare for different weather conditions.

McKeague said that firefighters are always ready for different weather conditions and he explained that with rain coming up in the next few days and snow at higher elevations firefighters have been told to use their special gear for cold and wet weather.

McKeague said that there are a lot differences on how firefighters get ready for inclement at the fire camp and how they get prepared out on the line.

"Here in camp we will make sure the camp sites are ready to go and that they have all the equipment that they need. No matter what we are here until the fire goes out and so firefighters come to the incident equipped with anything they need for any kind of weather," said McKeague

McKeague said that firefighters prepare for rain and snow with the same special equipment.

He said that they always bring warm protective gear in the case that there may be snowfall.

McKeague emphasized that they are cautiously optimistic for the rain in the forecast these next few days but there are always potential concerns.

"There are a couple of things we watch for with a front coming in because that can line up winds. It can push winds with the oncoming front. So we watch for how those winds may affect fire behavior. And we watch how they may line up with some of the drainages that we are worried about," said McKeague.

But McKeague said that at this point they have not been alerted for specific concerns.

"The potential for impacts like that really comes from how quickly the weather moves in and how much rain we get and how fast," said McKeague.

McKeague said that tomorrow they are only expecting a half inch of rain that will come in gradually.

McKeague explained that a warning will be issued if there are fire concerns due to weather, which will be posted on National Weather Service and InciWeb.