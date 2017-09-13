US West's wildfires spark calls to thin tree-choked forests - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

US West's wildfires spark calls to thin tree-choked forests

By Associated Press

By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press
    
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Wildfires that are blackening the American West in one of the nation's worst fire seasons have ignited calls to thin forests that have become choked with trees.
    
The destruction has exposed old frictions between environmentalists and those who want to see logging accelerated, and it's triggered a push to reassess how lands should be managed to prevent severe wildfires.
    
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke issued a directive Tuesday for department managers and superintendents to aggressively prevent wildfires, including removing dead and dying trees. The strategy is backed by some firefighters, lawmakers and experts, who recommend logging and allowing fires to be managed instead of extinguished to thin forests.
    
Some residents and environmental groups oppose those options. Several Oregon communities are opposing a planned federal sale of old-growth trees, saying logging will increase the risk of blazes spreading to communities.

