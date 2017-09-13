Glacier Park offices under evacuation WARNING

Glacier National Park and the Flathead County Sheriff's Department have issued evacuation warnings for the Apgar area of the park.

Fire crews worry tonight's weather forecast has the potential to effect the fire's behavior.

Flathead County Sheriff, Glacier National Park officials, and the Thompson Fire Incident Management Team are issuing an evacuation warning for the following areas:

Apgar area within Glacier National Park, including Apgar campground and Apgar village

Portions of West Glacier including West Glacier village, Highline Blvd. neighborhood, Golf Course neighborhood, Wild River Dr. / Grouse Ridge Rd. neighborhood, and west toward Sloan Lane neighborhood.

Sheriff Deputies and Park Rangers began going door to door issuing notices to all residents Wednesday at noon.

For questions regarding evacuation warning inside Glacier National Park please contact 406-387-9092. For areas outside of the Glacier National Park please contact 406-758-2111.