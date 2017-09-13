Sean Spicer, Chelsea Manning join list of Harvard fellows

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - The list of political fellows coming to Harvard University now includes former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and former Army intelligence officer Chelsea Manning.



Both are among a group of political figures joining the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics this fall as visiting fellows.



Spicer served as press secretary for President Donald Trump until his resignation in July. He was previously communications director for the Republican National Committee.



Manning is a transgender woman who was convicted in 2013 of leaking more than 700,000 U.S. documents. Her sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama.



Harvard says they will come to campus for a "limited" number of events meant to spark campus discussion.



Other fellows include former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

