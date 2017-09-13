Federal government looks to keep $20K obtained in drug bust

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The federal government is looking to keep over $20,000 seized during a drug bust in Yellowstone National Park.



Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hambrick filed a civil forfeiture complaint Sept. 6 seeking to obtain the $20,337 currently in the hands of the Drug Enforcement Administration.



According to court documents, the money was seized July 8 after a Yellowstone National Park ranger stopped a vehicle with two men inside for speeding where officials later found marijuana. Both men were sentenced to probation for simple possession of a controlled substance.



According to court documents, Jacob Dotson, says $11,000 of the money was his. Dustin Alvis says $10,000 belong to him.



Hambrick says in the complaint that the money was intended to be used to purchase drugs. The men will be able to contest the forfeiture.

