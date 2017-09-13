Federal government looks to keep $20K obtained in drug bust

The coroner has confirmed that a 65-year-old male was pulled from the river.
The coroner has confirmed that a 65-year-old male was pulled from the river.
Sean Bonnet tells us his heart broke when he saw the number of fires around the state and he knew he had to do something, and fast.
Sean Bonnet tells us his heart broke when he saw the number of fires around the state and he knew he had to do something, and fast.
Somers/Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department has 12 volunteers when they should have twice that amount.
Somers/Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department has 12 volunteers when they should have twice that amount.
Days after the fire destroyed these homes, the ground was still smoldering.
Days after the fire destroyed these homes, the ground was still smoldering.
With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
The Kenow fire doubled to about 5,000 acres since Monday night.
The Kenow fire doubled to about 5,000 acres since Monday night.
Walsh traveled to Missoula today to give the money and gifts in person.
Walsh traveled to Missoula today to give the money and gifts in person.
Additional evacuations are ordered on Tuesday night for people living near the Sheep Gap Fire, burning west of Plains.
Additional evacuations are ordered on Tuesday night for people living near the Sheep Gap Fire, burning west of Plains.
A social media firestorm started today over alleged comments made in a courtroom that many are seeing as "victim blaming”.
A social media firestorm started today over alleged comments made in a courtroom that many are seeing as "victim blaming”.
An all-state athlete with speed to burn, Cal Holgate has made himself right at home since moving to Manhattan a little more than a year ago. And he is this week's Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week.
An all-state athlete with speed to burn, Cal Holgate has made himself right at home since moving to Manhattan a little more than a year ago. And he is this week's Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of two people...
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of two people...
The longstanding Rainbow Motel in Bozeman is undergoing a massive renovation.
The longstanding Rainbow Motel in Bozeman is undergoing a massive renovation.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.