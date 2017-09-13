Man arrested for alleged robberies and knife assault in Bozeman

A minor and 18-year-old man were questioned regarding two robberies and assaults in Bozeman after the victims reported attacks. The 18-year-old, Matthew Anderson, was arrested.

The first alleged assault occurred Tuesday night at the intersection of N. Bozeman Ave and E. Mendenhall St.

The victim's roommate reported to police that his friend had returned home covered in blood. According to the victim, he saw a car "driving aggressively" before it pulled into a parking lot. He told police that he was jumped from behind, his shirt was pulled over his head by the assailant and the man hit him about 10 times.

According to the affidavit, the assailant demanded the man's wallet and phone, which he took before getting into the car from before and driving away.

A second assault was reported early Wednesday morning. The victim was stabbed three times and taken to the hospital. Stab wounds were located on the right side of his rib cage, the left side of his back and his left upper shoulder blade area.

Tracking the first victim's phone, police located a male and female. Anderson waived his Miranda Rights and told police that he and the girl were driving around to act as a taxi for intoxicated people leaving bars.

He claimed that the second victim had attacked him and he fought back in self-defense. Regarding the first victim, Anderson said there was an altercation about the minor. According to the affidavit, he admitted to pulling the other man's shirt up and hitting him.

The minor waiver her rights as well and said she saw Anderson fighting with both of the men. During the second altercation, she said she left the vehicle with a machete because she thought the victim was hurting Anderson.

The girl told police she was the one who bought the knife that was allegedly used in the attacks. Additionally, she said that Anderson used the knife to "pack" his first before "committing both assaults" according to the report.

Anderson is being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center without bond.