Rice Ridge Fire sees growth

Significant fire growth occurred in the interior and the northern part of the fire yesterday in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, but did not threaten fire lines. Forest Road 720 continued to hold as fire backed down towards it near Camp Creek and mop up continued along the fire line from Camp Creek, Findell Creek and Murphy Creek south to Little Shanley Creek on Forest Road 477.

The aerial burnout operation taking place the past 3 days on the mountain north of Forest Road 477 between Little Shanley Creek/ Black Canyon Creek on the west and Cave Creek/Dunham Creek on the east (6 miles wide) was almost completed.

Following aerial ignition by helicopter yesterday afternoon, the Flathead Hotshots began hand-firing at 7 pm on the shaded fuel break along Road 477 in the area between Little Shanley Creek and Shanley Creek, finishing about 2 am last night.

The low-intensity burning has successfully met objectives of securing the fire line ahead of the winds associated with the Red Flag Warning this afternoon.



Shaded fuel break construction continued east from Forest Road 89 to the west side of Doney Lake, and graders have made it to the North Fork Blackfoot River road (Forest Road 5550) west of Coopers Lake.

Helicopters dropped water on the east side of the fire in McDermott Creek canyon to keep the fire from moving south towards Coopers Lake.

Structure protection is in place around homes at Coopers Lake and Placid Lake (east of the Liberty fire). Night patrol and mop up focused on fire lines north of Seeley Lake between Camp Creek and Murphy Creek, and along Forest Road 477, with engines supporting the large burnout operation taking place on the south side of the fire.

Temperatures in the thermal belt remained above 60 degrees last night, resulting in active fire behavior well into the early morning hours.

Courtesy Rice Ridge Fire, Inciweb

