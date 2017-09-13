Renovations are underway on the Rainbow Motel in Bozeman

The longstanding Rainbow Motel in Bozeman is undergoing a massive renovation. This renovation part of cleaning up and rejuvenating 7th Avenue.

The 1960s-era motel previously operated as a budget motel and was sold to the Folkvords in 2016. It looks to reopen in 2018.

The Folkvords plan to turn the property into an independently operated boutique hotel with 41 rooms and suite, a juice and sandwich bar and an outdoor pool and an event center. The Folkvord family has renovated multiple hotels including, the Sacajawea Hotel in three forks and a Super 8 in Dillon. Hillary, owner of the motel says she is looking to bring new life to 7th Avenue.

Folkvord said, “We think there is so much potential for this part of Bozeman, as Bozeman is growing. Access is really easy, especially for travelers coming off the interstate, close to downtown so this part of Bozeman is going to be a really hot spot we think.”

On February 1st, 2018 you will be able to book a room at what will be called the RSVP Motel and on March 1st, you will actually be able to stay in one of the rooms.