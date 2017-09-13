Child & Family Services take new measures for child safety

Montana officials said reports show in the past year, eight children involved with Child and Family Services in this state have died.

Child and Family Services is where many children with rough home lives come for protection.

However, some children there don't always get that safe haven and officials said they are taking steps to stop it.

Public Information Officer, Jon Ebelt, with Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said these numbers are dreadful to them, regardless if it was a decrease from years past.

"No one wants to see a child's death as a result of abuse and neglect and no death is acceptable and we all want that number to be zero,” said Ebelt.

He added what's difficult about these cases is what procedures to go with because all require different individual needs.

However, they plan on taking new steps to better help children.

"Computer technology in the field. So staff can enter their information while out in the field,” said Ebelt.

Ebelt said they have been working with legislators on increasing the number of studies to eliminate the issue.

Officials at parenting place, an organization that helps families from needing social services, echo this sentiment.

"I totally agree. we want that number to be zero. If we have to work to get into the homes prior to any involvement or risks to the children, we can reduce that number to zero,” said Ebelt.

These eight deaths did not occur in child and family services housing, but the department is required to investigate the situations.