Additional evacuations ordered for people living near Sheep Gap - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Additional evacuations ordered for people living near Sheep Gap Fire

PLAINS -

Additional evacuations are ordered on Tuesday night for people living near the Sheep Gap Fire, burning west of Plains.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for residents Swamp Creek Road (from 4-Corners to the Forest Service boundary), Black Jack Road (from 4-corners to house address 132), and Mountain Road.

Law enforcement is currently carrying out these evacuations and is contacting the affected residents individually.

The area is now closed by the sheriff's office.

Officials say that anyone found in this area on property that is not not their own will be arrested for trespassing

The Sheep Gap Fire is part of the 24,225-acre Highway 200 Complex of fires, which also includes the Deep Creek, Cub Creek, Reader Creek and Miller Creek fires.

