Trump may stop in the Treasure State to tout tax overhaul

President Trump may be coming to the Treasure State.

According to Bloomberg news, the president may visit 13 states in the next seven weeks to sell his plan to overhaul taxes.

And Montana may be one of them.

The financial news reporting agency says that the strategy calls for the president to visit states he won where a Democratic senator is up for re-election next year.

Some of those states include Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Montana.

The article goes on to say that the White House has yet to determine key elements of the plan, including tax brackets for individuals and corporations, what popular tax advantages will be eliminated, or if the changes will be permanent.

He recently tested his strategy during stops in Missouri and, most recently, North Dakota.

It would not be trump's first trip to the Treasure State.

Before the 2016 Presidential Primaries in Montana, Trump held a rally to encourage people to vote at Billings MetraPark.