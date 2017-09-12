Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Manhattan's Cal Holgate

An all-state athlete with speed to burn, Cal Holgate has made himself right at home since moving to Manhattan a little more than a year ago. And he is this week's Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week.
“It’s life changing and I love it, it’s awesome,” said Loyola Senior David Koppang. That life changing experience Loyola Senior David Koppang mentioned is his time at Camp Agape Northwest in Washington. For the past three years Koppang has been a camp counselor there, which helps kids who have some form of cancer. “Honestly you learn a lot like something that big doesn’t effect a kids life. You look at us we complain about two a days and then you ...
It was a busy night around Montana for local area teams, including an instant classic in Missoula between rivals Sentinel and Missoula. Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman run through highlights of these games: Sentinel 44-40 over Big Sky Frenchtown 35-3 over Whitefish CMR over Glacier 21-14 Capital 30-24 over Flathead Loyola 9-0 over Shelby Belgrade 31-14 over Park
As we continue our look at area football teams, we head to the Mining City. Here are three things you need to know about the Butte Central Maroons football team.
Here are the scores and highlights from Class AA action tonight in Montana
The coroner has confirmed that a 65-year-old male was pulled from the river.
Sean Bonnet tells us his heart broke when he saw the number of fires around the state and he knew he had to do something, and fast.
Somers/Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department has 12 volunteers when they should have twice that amount.
Days after the fire destroyed these homes, the ground was still smoldering.
With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
Walsh traveled to Missoula today to give the money and gifts in person.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of two people...
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the names of two women, who were killed in a two-car head-on crash on Highway 2 over the weekend.
A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.
A social media firestorm started today over alleged comments made in a courtroom that many are seeing as "victim blaming”.
No one was injured, but several pets died in a house fire on Monday evening in Missoula.
