Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Manhattan's Cal Holgate

An all-state athlete with speed to burn, Cal Holgate has made himself right at home since moving to Manhattan a little more than a year ago. And he is this week's Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week.

In just his second season with the team, Holgate was selected as one of the Manhattan Tigers four team captains, a recognition he earned through his tireless work to improve.

"He's a kid that leads by example," said Tigers Head Coach Chris Grabowska. "Not very vocal a lot of the times, but he can be vocal when he needs to be. Most of all, he just leads by example. He's one of our hardest workers on the team."

"I try to bring energy and I try to be the hardest worker I can be and be the best that I can so my teammates feel motivated to work as hard as they can," said Holgate, who plays wide receiver and safety for the Tiger football team.

Holgate is a three sport athlete for the Tigers, and loves to use his passion to give back. His favorite cause, the Special Olympics, where Holgate helps coach the athletes.

"I love those guys," said Holgate, who started volunteering his freshman year of high school. "They're so fun to be around. They're the nicest people I know. It's just, they're great people and I love it."

"It speaks volumes about his character, I think," said Grabowska. "You know, he's just a giving person and he cares about others. He's just a great person overall."

Holgate says his love of the Special Olympics all comes down to the relationship he builds with the athletes.

"It's, honestly, it's the best feeling in the world," he said. "I love it. When they come up to you and they hug you. They're just great friends. They're going to be life-long friends."

And those relationships have Holgate coming back again and again.

"I want to keep doing it for as long as I can," said Holgate. "I think I will through college and probably the rest of my life."

