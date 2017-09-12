Social media firestorm over alleged victim blaming - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Social media firestorm over alleged victim blaming

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A social media firestorm started today over alleged comments made in a courtroom that many are seeing as "victim blaming”.

At the center of this case, a 26-year-old man is sentenced for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old patient at Western Montana Addiction Services.

The story gained a lot of attention though when a report in the Missoulian suggested the victim was referred to as a "temptress" in court yesterday.

I spoke to lawyers of both sides today about why this is damaging for victim's rights.

"This is absolutely false,” said Lisa Kauffman.

Lisa Kaufman, the defense attorney, said that an article published this morning in the Missoulian mischaracterized her comments in court yesterday.

“It is unbelievable to me that the reporter could sit in the court room and attribute statements to me that never came out of my mouth ever,” said Kauffman.

At issue is a comment made in court in which the victim of a sexual assault may have been referred to as a "temptress."

Kauffman said that a judge brought it forward and she was commenting on it outside of the courtroom when a reporter and the victim's mother overheard her.

Prosecuting attorneys said that this type of language is damaging in sexual assault cases.

"I'm not quite sure what it takes to qualify as a temptress or not. I'm certainly appalled at the idea that that certain term could be fashioned in description of a 13-year-old child," said prosecutor, Brian Lowney.

A transcription of court proceedings will not be available for several weeks. 

The 26-year-old man pleaded guilty with one account of sexual assault and has twenty years with the Department of Corrections with sixteen of those years suspended.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A 16-year-old used Facebook to raise 2,000 dollars for firefighters

    A 16-year-old used Facebook to raise 2,000 dollars for firefighters

    Monday, September 11 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-09-11 23:12:10 GMT

    Walsh traveled to Missoula today to give the money and gifts in person. 

    Walsh traveled to Missoula today to give the money and gifts in person. 

  • Officials ID victims of western Montana double homicide

    Officials ID victims of western Montana double homicide

    Monday, September 11 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-09-11 17:23:08 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.

  • Family & friends remember victims of western Montana double homicide

    Family & friends remember victims of western Montana double homicide

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 1:10 AM EDT2017-09-12 05:10:34 GMT

    The Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of two people...

    The Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of two people...

  • Two women named in fatal crash in Flathead County

    Two women named in fatal crash in Flathead County

    Monday, September 11 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:43:12 GMT

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the names of two women, who were killed in a two-car head-on crash on Highway 2 over the weekend.

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the names of two women, who were killed in a two-car head-on crash on Highway 2 over the weekend.

  • Grizzly bear mauls woman near Gardiner

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:27:53 GMT
    Grizzly BearGrizzly Bear

    A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

    A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

  • Pets killed in early evening Missoula house fire

    Pets killed in early evening Missoula house fire

    Monday, September 11 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:53:13 GMT

    No one was injured, but several pets died in a house fire on Monday evening in Missoula.

    No one was injured, but several pets died in a house fire on Monday evening in Missoula.

  • State Fire Wrap-Up

    State Fire Wrap-Up

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-09-12 04:47:16 GMT
    Snow is in the forecast for the end of the week, while it's expected Thursday and Friday in high elevations and down to 6500 feet on Saturday, we’re not out of the woods yet. While federal fire officials are still listing 47 fires across Montana, there are eight that are still a major concern for our viewing area. Here they are in order of when firefighters expect to have full containment. Starting with the Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley Lake, where there is no expected date of ...
    Snow is in the forecast for the end of the week, while it's expected Thursday and Friday in high elevations and down to 6500 feet on Saturday, we’re not out of the woods yet. While federal fire officials are still listing 47 fires across Montana, there are eight that are still a major concern for our viewing area. Here they are in order of when firefighters expect to have full containment. Starting with the Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley Lake, where there is no expected date of ...

  • 3 Search & Rescue calls in Gallatin County, 3 leg injuries

    3 Search & Rescue calls in Gallatin County, 3 leg injuries

    Monday, September 11 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-09-12 02:42:17 GMT

    Gallatin County Search and Rescue on Monday responded to three separate injury reports, in which all three people were sent to the hospital with leg injuries.  

    Gallatin County Search and Rescue on Monday responded to three separate injury reports, in which all three people were sent to the hospital with leg injuries.  

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.