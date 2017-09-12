Former Montana legislator pleads guilty to drug charge

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A former Montana lawmaker, who once supported giving $4 million in state money to an anti-meth campaign, has pleaded guilty to trafficking several pounds of the drug.



Former House Majority Leader Michael Lange of Billings pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to possess meth for distribution and possession with intent to distribute.



Lange, who is 57, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison when U.S. District Judge Susan Watters sentences him on Jan. 18.



Prosecutors say Lange acknowledged receiving about 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of meth from a co-defendant and distributing it to others over seven months in 2016. A search of his house turned up more than 2.5 pounds (1.1 kilograms) of meth along with cocaine and $27,400.



During the 2007 Legislature, Lange supported a bill that would have given $4 million to the Montana Meth Project.

