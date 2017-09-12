Information wanted on gun shots fired in Bozeman

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on reported gun shots fired at Sourdough Road and Goldstein Road, Sunday at 2:00 am. An errant bullet entered a residence after ricocheting off of a road sign.

It's believed that the shots were fired from a moving vehicle, which the Sheriff's Office calls a "reckless act" that could have killed someone.

The bullet entered close to homeowners.

Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to call the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Division at 406-582-2121. Information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) may be eligible for a Crimestopper reward.