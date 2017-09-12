Information wanted on gun shots fired in Bozeman

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on reported gun shots fired at Sourdough Road and Goldstein Road, Sunday at 2:00 am. An errant bullet entered a residence after ricocheting off of a road sign.
It's believed that the shots were fired from a moving vehicle, which the Sheriff's Office calls a "reckless act" that could have killed someone.
The bullet entered close to homeowners.
Anyone with information regarding this event is encouraged to call the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Division at 406-582-2121. Information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) may be eligible for a Crimestopper reward.
The coroner has confirmed that a 65-year-old male was pulled from the river.
Sean Bonnet tells us his heart broke when he saw the number of fires around the state and he knew he had to do something, and fast.
Somers/Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department has 12 volunteers when they should have twice that amount.
Days after the fire destroyed these homes, the ground was still smoldering.
With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
Walsh traveled to Missoula today to give the money and gifts in person.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of two people...
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the names of two women, who were killed in a two-car head-on crash on Highway 2 over the weekend.
A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.
No one was injured, but several pets died in a house fire on Monday evening in Missoula.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue on Monday responded to three separate injury reports, in which all three people were sent to the hospital with leg injuries.
