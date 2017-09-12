The Montana Tech community is giving back to its history with fund raising event

Montana Tech is holding Day One, its first 24-hour digital fund raising event to bring together the community.

The event will be raise funds for the growing campus by allowing donors to choose where they are donating funds. Giving Development Officer Shannon Panisko said "It was the first time we gave all of our academic departments as well as athletics a chance to identify a fund raising focus and they were all individual." Donors are allowed to choose academic and athletic programs on the main or Highlands campus.

The event also celebrates the anniversary of the first day of Montana Tech classes that occurred 117 years ago by taking place on the exact date and time of the first 39 students began the first Montana Tech class at Main Hall.

For students and first-time donors Montana Tech is offering a matching incentive that will give departments extra funds towards their projects. For anyone wanting to donate you can do so until midnight tonight by visiting dayone.mtech.edu.