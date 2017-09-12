Grizzly Sports Report, 9-11-17 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Grizzly Sports Report, 9-11-17

Head Coach Bob Stitt and Safety Josh Sandry join Shaun Rainey to discuss the teams 63-7  to Washington. Riley Corcoran joins the show for the "call of the game" and Ben Wineman updates us on all the other fall sports at UM.

