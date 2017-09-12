Grizzly Sports Report, 9-11-17

Snow is in the forecast for the end of the week, while it's expected Thursday and Friday in high elevations and down to 6500 feet on Saturday, we’re not out of the woods yet. While federal fire officials are still listing 47 fires across Montana, there are eight that are still a major concern for our viewing area. Here they are in order of when firefighters expect to have full containment. Starting with the Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley Lake, where there is no expected date of ...

