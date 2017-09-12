Grizzly Sports Report, 9-11-17

This week gridiron heavy as we look at the top plays from this week's Montana sports.
After the third week of the season, it's easy to see which teams are rising, and which are falling, but it's all about the thrill of the climb.
Montana State sophomore quarterback Chris Murray has a career day, but it's not enough to get the Bobcats their first win.
It is time to update the record book after No. 6 Montana Tech defeated MSU-Northern 70-27 at Blue Pony Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The coroner has confirmed that a 65-year-old male was pulled from the river.
Sean Bonnet tells us his heart broke when he saw the number of fires around the state and he knew he had to do something, and fast.
Somers/Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department has 12 volunteers when they should have twice that amount.
Days after the fire destroyed these homes, the ground was still smoldering.
With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
Washington State opened 2017 with a 31-0 victory over Montana State, notching the first shutout since 2013 and followed with a triple overtime win over Boise State last week.
After a pair of close games that got away from them after halftime, the No. 12 Eagles travel to New York City this Saturday (Sept. 16) for a game versus Fordham of the Patriot League.
The non-conference slate features eight games inside the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Zags face a potential of five teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17.
The campaign features 30 games, 14 of which will be contested at home on Reese Court. The Eagles play one lone exhibition on Reese Court against NAIA member Master's University on Nov. 5.
Jamal Morrow caught a 23-yard pass and dove across the goal line in the third overtime to lift No. 20 Washington State to a 47-44 comeback victory over Boise State on Saturday night.
Washington rushed for 213 yards as a team and averaged 5.8 yards per carry, but Browning was the second-leading rusher with his 50 yards
Walsh traveled to Missoula today to give the money and gifts in person.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of two people...
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the names of two women, who were killed in a two-car head-on crash on Highway 2 over the weekend.
A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.
No one was injured, but several pets died in a house fire on Monday evening in Missoula.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue on Monday responded to three separate injury reports, in which all three people were sent to the hospital with leg injuries.
