The Latest: Trump says UN sanctions on NKorea 'small step'

\WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local):



1 p.m.



President Donald Trump is calling new United Nations sanctions on North Korea "just another very small step."



But, he says, "those sanctions are nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen."



Trump says during a meeting with Malaysia's prime minister that he and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed the vote, but weren't sure if the new sanctions would have any impact.



Still he says, it's "nice" to get a 15-0 vote. The U.N. Security Council voted Monday to impose new sanctions on North Korea in response to the country's latest nuclear test.



__



10:49 a.m.



The Trump administration is warning that the U.S. will punish companies in China and Russia that don't comply with restrictions in the new international sanctions on North Korea.



State Department and Treasury Department officials are testifying to the House Foreign Affairs Committee about the pressure campaign against North Korea's weapons development.



Tuesday's hearing comes a day after the U.N. Security Council imposed its latest sanctions over what North Korea says was a hydrogen bomb test. The council banned North Korean textile exports and capped its imports of crude oil.



Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing Marshall Billingslea credited China and Russia's support of the U.N. resolution but says both countries "must do much more" to implement and enforce the sanctions.

9/12/2017 11:12:34 AM (GMT -6:00)