Great Falls officer shoots, kills burglary suspect

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A police officer in Great Falls shot and killed a burglary suspect at a residence on the city's north side.



The police department issued a statement saying the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Monday. No officers were injured. No information about the suspect was released.



Police Chief Dave Bowen has asked that the state Division of Criminal Investigation investigate the shooting. Agents were at the scene Tuesday morning.



The Cascade County sheriff's office and the Montana Highway Patrol are assisting the investigation.

