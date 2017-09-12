More evacuation warnings were lifted for Lolo Peak and Rice Ridg - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

More evacuation warnings were lifted for Lolo Peak and Rice Ridge fires

Posted:
LOLO -

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has lifted the remaining evacuation warnings on Highway 12 between Bear Creek and Graves Creek due to the Lolo Peak fire. MCSO says this affects approximately 13 homes and is the last of the evacuation warnings on Highway 12. Road closures still remain in place for Elk Meadows Road and Lolo Peak Road.

The Lolo Peak fire is burning over 51,000 acres with 46 percent containment. 

Remaining evacuation orders were also downgraded near the Rice Ridge fire burning in Seeley Lake. Residents in zone 5 in Seeley Lake are now at an evacuation warning. This is the last zone and consists of the area north of the airport and is adjacent to Seeley Lake. The affects approximately 6 homes. 

MCSO says all of Seeley Lake proper is still under warning. They advise residents to watch out for fire crews and other emergency responders on the roadways as they are still doing mitigation work in these areas. 

The Rice Ridge fire is burning at 139,502 acres and has 33 percent containment. 

