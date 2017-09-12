Bozeman police send out warning for uptick in Opioid use, specifically Fentanyl

Right now concerns are mounting when it comes to opioid deaths in the United States, jumping 533-percent since 2002.

The Bozeman Police Department says their biggest concern in this epidemic is fentanyl. One big reason, fentanyl is known to be 40 to 50 times more powerful than street-level heroin.

Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of accidental deaths in America, killing more people than guns or car accidents.

The number of fentanyl related deaths is expected double this year.

In just the past two weeks, there have been seven overdoses in Gallatin County alone, which police believe is linked to fentanyl.

Captain Cory Klumb with Bozeman PD said, "So fentanyl is just a very, very potent pain killer. I mean, that's the intended use. So we found that people underestimate the potency and it’s designed to be used transdermally and people are doing other things with it."

The police are still waiting for the lab results to confirm if those overdoses were because of fentanyl.

Captain Klumb with the Bozeman Police Department says communication is key, for someone suffering from an addiction.

"It's all voluntary, until it becomes a different issue. But you know, talk to the person try to communicate to them that some type of counseling is necessary. Try to get them into Narcotic anonymous, those types of programs. Gallatin County has a website that you can go to, but basically it takes recognition and then the willingness to do something about it," Klumb said.

To put all these statistics in perspective, Experts say more American lives are lost to drug overdoses than were lost in the Vietnam War. If you need help, or no somebody that needs help then click here.