Family & friends remember victims of western Montana double homicide

Family & friends remember victims of western Montana double homicide

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of two people, whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula home.

The victims are identified as 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.

In August, Officials said they were found in the home of Augustus Standingrock and Tiffanie Pierce, on Strand Avenue. 

Monday, ABCFOX Montana spoke with Jackson Wiles' cousin, who said the family misses him and is hurting.

For Wiles's cousin Dayna Jump she said he was an all-around kind person.

"He was down to earth. Definitely, loved his family and would spend any time with them. His friends, camping and like to be at home with his mom,” said Dayna Jump, Cousin of Jackson Wiles.

Jump added hearing the news about his death was crushing and the grieving process is going to take some time.

"We are crushed. We are really heart broken. It's going to take a long time to heal from this, it's very, very hard for the family right now,” said Jump.

Many people are posting their condolences for the victims on social media.

For the other victim, 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett, numerous people on the Justice for Mari Pickett Facebook page, echo the same sentiments of pain and sorrow for her.

One person reached out and told members of Pickett's family are angry and can't believe she is gone.

However, for both victim's friends and families, jump said the worst part is that they will no longer be able to see Pickett or Wiles.

"And he is going to be missed he was the baby of the cousins and his just going to be really missed,” said Jump.

As of now, there are no court dates set for Augustus Standingrock and Tiffanie Pierce.

