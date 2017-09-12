State Fire Wrap-Up

Snow is in the forecast for the end of the week, while it's expected Thursday and Friday in high elevations and down to 6500 feet on Saturday, we’re not out of the woods yet.

While federal fire officials are still listing 47 fires across Montana, there are eight that are still a major concern for our viewing area.

Here they are in order of when firefighters expect to have full containment.

Starting with the Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley Lake, where there is no expected date of containment yet. There are still homes under evacuation orders. That fire began July 24th. It’s 135,000 acres at 8% containment.

Fire officials don't expect full containment of the Sprague fire until November 1st. It began august 10th northeast of west glacier. It's 14,432 acres and 47% contained

The Sapphire Complex is burning about 30 minutes east of Missoula. It began on July 13th, is up to 44,000 acres burned at 59% containment. Fire officials expect full containment by October 31st. Mandatory evacuations still in effect for 35 homes.

The Caribou Fire began August 11th 18 miles northwest of Eureka, and has burned 10 homes. It's grown to 20,000 acres and is at 25% containment. Full-containment should occur by October 30th.

Full-containment of the Meyers is expected by October 21st. It began on July 14th 25 miles southwest of Philipsburg. 61,000 acres have burned and it's eight% contained. The Frog Pond and Moose Lake areas are still under evacuation.

Just northeast of Lincoln the Alice Creek Fire continues to burn. Lightning started this fire on July 22nd, 27,000 acres burned - - full containment expected by October 2nd. Mandatory evacuations remain along highway 200.

The Lolo Peak fire is now 46% contained, and is responsible for one of the two fire-related deaths in Montana this year, along with two homes burned. The fire began on July 15th, has burned 51,000 acres, is 46% contained, with an expected full-containment date of October 1st.

Finally, the state's largest fire, the Lodgepole Complex in eastern Montana, is considered fully-contained, but it is still burning. Firefighters are mopping-up 270,000 acres.

All of the fires on this list were caused by lightning.