Pets killed in early evening Missoula house fire

No one was injured, but several pets died in a house fire on Monday evening in Missoula.

Missoula Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Brandt says that firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on Gilbert Avenue at 6:15 p.m.

When they arrived, smoke and flames were showing from the front windows of the house and roof.

Brandt says that no one was at home at the time and crews were able to quickly knock down the fire.

He adds that crews did find multiple pets in the house, but they were not able to resuscitate most of the animals.

He adds that the house did sustain heavy fire and smoke damage at an estimated cost of $95,000.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

In a press release, Brandt did provide this safety message: Every year the Missoula City Fire Department responds to numerous structure fires. The misuse of extension cords or electrical power strips are very hazardous. When too much of a load is placed on improper electrical cords they will fail and may cause a fire and damage to your property.

Photo Courtesy: Missoula Fire Dept.