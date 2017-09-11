3 Search & Rescue calls in Gallatin County, 3 leg injuries - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

3 Search & Rescue calls in Gallatin County, 3 leg injuries

BOZEMAN -

Gallatin County Search and Rescue on Monday responded to three separate injury reports, in which all three people were sent to the hospital with leg injuries.  

According to a press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the first incident happened at 9:37 a.m.

The West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch center received a 911 call reporting an injured angler on the Madison River about two miles north of West Yellowstone. 

The angler, a 74-year-old male from Missoula, had suffered a possible broken leg after a fall along the river. 

GPS coordinates retrieved from the 911 call indicated that the angler was located just inside the western boundary of Yellowstone National Park. 

Rescuers were able to locate the injured angler and rangers on scene administered pain management medication necessary for the transport out. 

The rescue required the use of a single-wheeled litter to traverse a boggy wetlands area before transferring the angler to rescue sled being pulled by a four-wheeler. 

It was then necessary to use low-angle rescue techniques to assist the rescuers in traversing a short distance up a steep incline. 

The injured angler was then transferred to a waiting Hebgen Basin Fire Department ambulance for transport to the Big Sky Medical Center for medical evaluation.

The second at 11:46 a.m. when report of a 57-year-old Bozeman woman bucked off a horse on Chestnut Mountain east of Bozeman. 

A member of her party transported her out on a four-wheeler, where she was then sent to the hospital with fractured ribs and a leg injury.  

The third incident happened at 1:45 p.m. when a 23-year-old Bozeman man near the Bridger Ridge Trail fell and injured his ankle.

Seven volunteer rescuers hiked four miles up Sypes Canyon and brought him down using a wheeled litter after using ropes to navigate a steep section of terrain.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin would like to remind everyone to be prepared, be careful, and be ready for the unexpected. 

Sheriff Gootkin adds that knowing the terrain, wearing the appropriate gear and carrying a reliable communications device can go a long way towards safety. 

He adds that a seemingly minor injury can easily limit mobility enough to make it impossible to get out of the backcountry without assistance.  

Photo courtesy: Gallatin County Sheriff/Search and Rescue.

