3 Search & Rescue calls in Gallatin County, 3 leg injuries

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.
A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the names of two women, who were killed in a two-car head-on crash on Highway 2 over the weekend.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of two people...
School officials have been pretty busy this summer working on the design and schematics of the new second high school that was voted through back in May. Bozeman school officials say the district projected the need for a second high school 10 years ago.
No one was injured, but several pets died in a house fire on Monday evening in Missoula.
