Two women named in fatal crash in Flathead County

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the names of two women, who were killed in a two-car head-on crash on Highway 2 over the weekend.

The crash occurred Sunday at about 11:50 a.m. Just north of Glacier International Airport.

The victims are identified as Holly Richards, 40, from Bozeman and Linda Contreras, 40, from Riverside California.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says that Richards was the driver of a vehicle that crossed the center line and struck a second vehicle head on.

That vehicle was driven by Contreras.

Both women were pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol.