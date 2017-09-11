A 16-year-old used Facebook to raise 2,000 dollars for firefight - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

A 16-year-old used Facebook to raise 2,000 dollars for firefighters


MISSOULA -

A teen model and Special Olympian raised more than two thousand dollars to help people affected by the Lolo Peak and Rice Ridge Fires.

Kennedy Walsh is 16-years-old, who is a fashion model with Down syndrome and has been using social media to gather money.

Walsh and her parents decided to travel from Helena this morning to deliver the donations in person to the United Way of Missoula.

"Well it is a great learning experience for Kennedy just to get to interact with the firefighters and the different people. And go through the fundraising process and see how people help others out,” said Justin Walsh, Kennedy’s dad.

Walsh also created gift baskets filled with candy, beef jerky, and other snacks.

She also packed water bottles and cold towels for the firefighters.

After the ceremony, Walsh went to the Lolo Peak fire camp to meet the firefighters and give them the gifts.

https://www.facebook.com/modelkennedywalsh/

