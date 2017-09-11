Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Willard Alternative High School Program

Missoula County Public Schools hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at noon today for the new

Willard Alternative High School.

The new school is located on south sixth street in Missoula, where they broke ground today at the ceremony.

Staff from CTA Architects and Sletten Construction were joined by Superintendent Mark Thane, Principal Kevin Ritchlin, and the Supervisor of Operations and Maintenance, Burley McWilliams.

Principal Ritchlin said that this project should be done by the 2018-19 school year.

"I think because it’s the beginning, so this is the start of the actual construction. You know when you begin envisioning a new school and talking about what it could look like and what it could be like it is all sort of artificial until you actually start digging. And so now were actually in the process where we are going to see a school being built right before our very eyes from the ground up," said Principal Ritchlin

A senior at Willard High School and a student representative involved in this project said that this new atmosphere will create an environment where students want to be.

"It's going to really change the stereotypes of Willard too because we have a lot of stereotypes here. I think it will give it a fresh, professional feel."

The construction and capital improvement projects are funded by an 88 million dollar elementary district bond.

And a 70 million dollar high school district bond approved by voters on November, 3rd 2015.

Construction on several schools in the local area will occur throughout the year as part of the Smart School 2020 projects.

These projects are currently in progress and will continue into the year 2020.